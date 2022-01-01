Big guns pulled off big gains: An action-packed year for Indian equities

-
ALSO READ
Domestic equity mutual funds and FPIs power the bull-run in 2021
Equities trump other asset classes in year gone by, shows data
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
Diversify portfolio to guard against risk in equities, say experts
-
It was an action-packed year for Indian equities. Despite volatility and intermittent corrections, especially in the first and last quarters of the year, the benchmark indices continued their upward trajectory, led by strong buying from mutual funds (MFs).
The Sensex and Nifty gained 22 per cent and 24.1 per cent, respectively, in local currency terms, beating most key indices around the world, except the S&P 500, which returned 27 per cent, and France’s CAC 40, which gained 29 per cent.
The primary market was abuzz with activity as well, with a record amount garnered through initial public offerings, including those from several new-age firms.
MFs posted a healthy 20 per cent growth in their assets under management over the previous year, led by strong inflows in equity schemes, particularly in the latter half of the year.
Contribution through systematic investment plans inched up steadily, with September, October, and November mopping up record flows via this route.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU