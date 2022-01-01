Big guns pulled off big gains: An action-packed year for Indian equities

It was an action-packed year for Despite volatility and intermittent corrections, especially in the first and last quarters of the year, the benchmark indices continued their upward trajectory, led by strong buying from mutual funds (MFs).

The Sensex and Nifty gained 22 per cent and 24.1 per cent, respectively, in local currency terms, beating most key indices around the world, except the S&P 500, which returned 27 per cent, and France’s CAC 40, which gained 29 per cent.

The primary market was abuzz with activity as well, with a record amount garnered through initial public offerings, including those from several new-age firms.

MFs posted a healthy 20 per cent growth in their assets under management over the previous year, led by strong inflows in equity schemes, particularly in the latter half of the year.

Contribution through systematic investment plans inched up steadily, with September, October, and November mopping up record flows via this route.



