Bikaji Foods International IPO subscribed 27 times; Medanta 10 times

The initial public offerings (IPOs) of Bikaji Foods International and Global Health (Medanta) were subscribed 27 times and 10 times, respectively, on Monday, the final day of the issues.

Both IPOs saw huge demand from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) but a relatively subdued one from high networth individuals (HNIs) and retail investors.

Bikaji is a leading snacks company, while Medanta operates a chain of hospitals.