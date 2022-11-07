Bikaji Foods International IPO subscribed 27 times; Medanta 10 times

-
ALSO READ
Sula Vineyards eyes double-digit revenue growth in next five years
Sula Vineyards eyes double-digit revenue growth in next five years
Fusion microfinance subscribed 3x on Day-2 on strong institutional support
4 IPOs likely to open this week. Which one's worth your money?
Global Health IPO subscribed 26%; Five Star IPO to open on Nov 7
-
Bikaji is a leading snacks company, while Medanta operates a chain of hospitals.Bikaji’s IPO was entirely a secondary share sale worth Rs 881 crore, while Medanta consisted of Rs 1,705-crore secondary share sale and Rs 500 crore worth of fresh fund raise.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 22:50 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU