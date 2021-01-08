Biocon gains 2% after arm gets Rs 555 crore capital injection from ADQ

-
ALSO READ
Biocon dips 11% in three days on disappointing September quarter results
Biocon: Street to keep an eye on CY21 launches, market share gains
Biocon shares up 6% after Co launches insulin glargine in US market
Biocon-Mylan launch insulin Glargine at lowest price in US market
Biocon hits new high on DGCI nod to market Itolizumab for Covid treatment
-
As per the terms of the proposed agreement, ADQ will invest Rs 555 crore for a 1.80 per cent minority stake in the biosimilar business, valuing Biocon Biologics at a post money valuation of around $4.17 billion, the company said in press release.
Post the completion of this transaction, Biocon will hold 89.89 per cent stake in Biocon Biologics on a fully diluted basis.
With this deal the company has now received a firm commitment of around $330 million towards building biosimilar assets. This bodes well for the company in the backdrop of significant capex requirements for upcoming biosimilars pipeline, ICICI Securities said in a note.
Biocon Biologics is engaged in developing high-quality, affordable biosimilars that expand patient access to a cutting-edge class of therapies across the world. The company has one of the largest biosimilars portfolios globally, spanning recombinant human Insulin (rh-Insulin), insulin analogs, monoclonal antibodies and therapeutic proteins for oncology, immunology and other chronic disease areas.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU