Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund schemes see uptick post IL&FS SPV upgrade

Four schemes of (MF) saw gains in their net asset values (NAVs) on Wednesday, following upgrade of IL&FS special purpose vehicle (SPV) Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Company (JRPIL) by

The largest jump in NAV was seen by Birla Medium Term Plan, which saw uptick of 3.98 per cent on Wednesday. This was followed by Birla Dynamic Bond Fund (0.9 per cent gain), Birla Credit Risk Fund (0.6 per cent) and Birla Short Term Plan (0.4 per cent).

Care Rating on Tuesday had upgraded debentures of JRPIL from ‘D’ (default grade) to ‘C’.





With this, all three rating agencies -- Crisil, India Ratings and Care have rated the paper at ‘C’.

As per external valuation agency’s matrix, the paper will now be valued at 65 per cent, instead of the earlier 50 per cent valuation.

Based on ability of a particular company to repay debt and interest, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had classified the total debt of IL&FS and its group companies into three loan categories, green, amber and red.

Previously, keeping in view the financial position and ability of JRPIL to service debt, it was classified under amber category.



However, later it NCLAT re-classified it to green, allowing the firm to meet its debt obligations.

in its note pointed out that rating of the main sponsor IL&FS Transportation Networks (ITNL) continued to be ‘D’ on account of delays and defaults, as confirmed be lenders and exchange disclosures made by ITNL.