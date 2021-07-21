Bitcoin extends gain after retaking closely watched $30,000 mark

-
ALSO READ
Explained: The rise and rise of Bitcoin; India investment rules
Gold price at Rs 47,900 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 68,950 a kg
Gold price rises to Rs 47,230 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 70,200 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 49,530 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,200 a kg
Gold price inches up to Rs 46,950 per 10 gm, silver trends at Rs 70,500/ kg
-
Bitcoin regained some of its footing, climbing back above the $30,000 level that some cryptocurrency traders view as a key support level.
The largest digital currency rose as much as 3.4 per cent and was holding at about $30,800 as of 7:30 a.m. in London on Wednesday. Other cryptos advanced too, including Ether and Dogecoin, while the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index was also in the green.
“The fear in the market was that if Bitcoin breaks below the $30,000 mark, the price will move lower violently,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst with Ava Trade Ltd. “In reality, that is not what we have seen. The Bitcoin price has been stable, and we have not seen any panic selling.”
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have tumbled since mid-May, wiping some $1.3 trillion off their market value. Bitcoin has faced a range of obstacles, including stepped up regulatory scrutiny in China, Europe and the US and concerns about the energy needed by the computers underpinning it. Investors have also generally become more cautious about speculative assets.
Bitcoin may still test the $25,000 support level in the coming weeks, Ava Trade’s Aslam said.
Bitcoin’s advance this year has shrunk to about 6 per cent following a slide from an April record of almost $65,000. That compares with a 15 per cent jump in the S&P 500 index in 2021.
Proponents argue the virtual currency offers an inflation hedge and will win wider institutional acceptance. Such narratives were always controversial and are now under even more question, though Bitcoin’s most ardent fans continue to predict big long-term returns.
“Regulatory and environmental concerns will likely keep Bitcoin heavy but improvements on both fronts should happen before the end of the year,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas at Oanda, wrote in a note. He added institutional investors “are ready to place big long-term bets” if a plunge toward $20,000 is avoided.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU