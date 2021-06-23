Bitcoin plunges below $30,000, erasing all gains for the year so far

-
ALSO READ
Tesla ditches radar sensors Elon Musk upheld after a fatal crash
Indian investors join the bitcoin party after Tesla CEO Musk's endorsement
Elon Musk wants clean power. But Tesla's carrying bitcoin's dirty baggage
Tesla investor sues Musk, claims tweets violate SEC settlement
Bitcoin carnage: It is too soon to say cryptocurrency bubble has burst
-
Bitcoin’s tumble amid a broad crypto crackdown from China has pushed it below $30,000 for the first time since January, pulverising its entire 2021 gain.
The original cryptocurrency has lost more than 50 per cent from its mid-April high of almost $65,000. That compares with a gain of about 12 per cent for the S&P 500 since the end of December. The coin started 2021 trading around $29,000 following a fourfold increase in 2020.
“Any meaningful break below $30,000 is going to make a lot of momentum players to throw in the towel,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co. “Therefore, even if Bitcoin is going to change the world over the long-term, it does not mean it cannot fall back into the teens over the short-term.”
Bitcoin dropped to as much as $29,624 on Tuesday, just below last year’s closing price of $28,997. Other cryptocurrencies were hit harder, with Dash tumbling 22 per cent, XRP falling 21 per cent and Litecoin stumbling 18 per cent. Among more volatile DeFi tokens, Prude was down 68 per cent and Manyswap tumbled 60 per cent, according to data on CoinMarketCap.com, while a handful of others showed losses of more than 80 per cent. Meanwhile, Coinbase Pro reported having issues trading Polkadot. Chart-watchers said Bitcoin, which failed to retake $40,000 last week, could have a tough time finding support in the $20,000 range following its drop below $30,000.
Still, Bitcoin had prior to Tuesday breached $30,000 during at least five separate instances this year but recuperated to trade above that level each time. negative press about its energy use, brought on largely by Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk, as well as a clampdown from China have pushed it lower in recent weeks.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU