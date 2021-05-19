Bitcoin's m-cap plunges more than $500 billion in cryptocurrency rout

The crypto bubble that inflated Bitcoin’s value past $1 trillion and added billions to nonsense digital tokens overnight is bursting.

plunged almost 30 per cent to $31,000, wiping out more than $500 billion in value from the coin’s peak market value, before recovering to $37,000 leavls. It erased all the gains it clocked up following Tesla Inc’s February 8 announcement that it would use corporate cash to buy the asset and accept it as a form of payment for its vehicles. Ethereum, the second-biggest coin, sank more than 40 per cent, while joke token Dogecoin lost 45 per cent.

is now down more than 50 per cent from its record of almost $65,000 set in April. Fueling the volatility is Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose social-media utterances have whipsawed the crypto community. A statement from the People’s Bank of China on Tuesday reiterating that digital tokens can’t be used as a form of payment added to the selloff.

Coinbase Global posted its biggest decline on record Wednesday, joining a rout in global crypto stocks after and Ether prices collapsed. The largest US exchange fell as much as 13 per cent to a record low of $208. Coinbase also said it was investigating “intermittent downtime” on its platform, while Binance, the world’s biggest exchange, temporarily disabled Ethereum withdrawals.

“From a technical standpoint, the indicators are flashing red,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote.