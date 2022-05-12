Blood on the Street: 98% Nifty 500 stocks down this month, shows data

Close to 98 per cent of 500 components have delivered negative returns so far this month.

Of the 12 that have risen, only one has provided double-digit gains.

Meanwhile, 40 stocks have declined over 20 per cent. The 500 index has declined 9 per cent in May, having closed with losses on eight out of the nine trading sessions this month.

When it comes to the benchmark Nifty50 index, except for state-owned PowerGrid, all components are in the red for the month.

Seventeen components have seen double-digit declines so far this month.

Apollo Hospitals, & SEZ, and have fallen the most.