Bonds rally may have run Its course as RBI to adopt shallow rate-cut cycle

The rally that saw Indian sovereign bonds post their best quarterly gain in four years may have it limits as the is unlikely to embark on a series of interest-rate cuts, according to the nation’s oldest mutual-fund company.

Cheaper and a new governor widely seen to have a dovish bent helped local bonds and the rupee rebound from a selloff toward the year-end. The sustainability of those gains is in doubt amid concern that the government may bust its fiscal-deficit target by boosting spending before this year’s national election.

“ as usual always price-in moves ahead of the actual events and if you see a rate cut, the market may not rally much further,” said Amandeep Chopra, head of fixed income at UTI Asset Management Co., which oversees about $22 billion. “The best you can expect from the are shallow cuts, not the start of an easing cycle.”

The yield on 2028 bonds, the most traded, hit an eight-month low of 7.21 percent last month as falling prices eased worries about inflation in the world’s fastest-growing user. The optimism is waning amid reports of the government considering cash handouts to appease farmers -- a key voting block -- before elections due before May.

The yield rose six basis points Monday to 7.51 percent, the highest level since Dec. 11. It is likely to hover in the 7.25-to-7.50 percent range by end-March, Chopra said.

UTI Asset prefers short-term debt over long-tenor paper because it doesn’t expect the RBI to aggressively ease its monetary policy.

“With an expectation of shallow rate-cut cycle to benign interest-rate outlook, we prefer to be in the liquid segments -- the 5-, 7- and 10-year bonds,” he said. “It’s time to exercise a bit of caution.”

Here are other comments from the interview:

On long-tenor government debt:

“Going long on the 20-, 30-year government bonds will depend on the longer-term inflation outlook and whether we’re looking at a sustained easing cycle or just a shallow one.”

“If the RBI cuts rates and renews expectations of one more down the line, then there could be a reason for bonds to rally.”

On company bonds:

Corporate bonds “will face a bit of a challenge. Barring traditional investors like pension funds and insurers, mutual funds are not so active as they are not adding duration in the current environment.”

On oil prices:

“Oil remains the joker in the rates outlook. If prices were to jump by $10 dollars, the positivity may need to be reassessed.”

“You could see range bound if oil stays below $56. What helps us is that the average cost of crude would be much lower than what it was in 2018.”