Brent crude falls below $100 for first time since late April

Brent crude futures dropped below $100 for the first time since April 25th as recession fears fueled a broader selloff.
The drop comes after Brent crude futures saw third-largest drop in dollar terms on Tuesday.
Earlier, Citigroup Inc.’s Ed Morse said the outlook for oil demand will likely see further downward revisions amid higher fuel prices.
