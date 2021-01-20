Brent oil rises on weaker dollar though IEA cuts demand outlook

-
ALSO READ
Global oil demand unlikely to get vaccine boost until later in 2021: IEA
OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts in October seen at 101%
Oil prices fall on fears about economic fallout from rising Covid-19 cases
IEA cuts 2020 oil demand forecast by 140,000 bpd over aviation sector woes
Crude oil glut likely to overshadow any OPEC+, US policy shifts
-
Brent oil rose past $55 a barrel — with some assistance from a weaker dollar — even as the International Energy Agency cut its demand outlook for the rest of the year.
Consumption in the first quarter of 2021 will be 600,000 barrels a day lower than previously thought, the agency said as the coronavirus outbreak continues to impede people’s movements. In China, there are government calls for citizens not to travel over the Lunar New Year holidays, stoking concern that Asian demand will take a near-term hit, while vast swathes of Japan are in a state of emergency and several European nations are still locked down.
Despite the reduction in demand estimates though, global oil stockpiles stand to fall by 100 million barrels in the first quarter and the agency expects much steeper declines during the second half of the year. It comes as traders have been rushing back to the market on expectations of a recovery in global growth later this year.
ALSO READ: Sensex, Nifty soar 1.7% on US stimulus hope; HDFC, RIL and ICICI Bank gain
After a scorching start to 2021 as Saudi Arabia announced unilateral output cuts, oil’s rally has run out of steam over the past few sessions as more virus lockdowns and travel restrictions sap short-term demand. Weakening physical crude prices in Asia have added some headwinds, but the outlook for later in the year is still strong with expectations that coronavirus vaccines will see movement start to increase again.
“We are still bullish even though our forecasted balance has weakened somewhat,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB AB. “Accelerating demand, only gradually reviving US shale supply and restrained supply from Opec+ should be a good backdrop for prices.”
In recent days there have also been small pockets of supply outages. Kazakh oil production fell by about 300,000 barrels a day on Monday due to planned maintenance, while Libyan output slipped over the weekend on pipeline repairs.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU