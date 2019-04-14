Brent's average price will be close to $70 a barrel in 2019: Paul Hickin

Brent crude oil prices have climbed over 16 per cent in the calendar year 2019 (CY19), so far. London–based PAUL HICKIN, associate director at S&P Global Platts, tells Puneet Wadhwa that the bigger demand questions would centre around the appetite for Iranian crude oil if the US takes a harder line than the market expects.

Edited excerpts: What’s your outlook for crude oil? Brent crude will likely stay in a holding pattern and average close to $70 a barrel in 2019. But, the balance remains fragile as production cuts by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries ...