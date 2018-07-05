Broadband stocks fall as RIL announces launch of JioGigaFibre

Shares of and cable TV operators like Hathway Cable & Datacom, and have tanked up to 18% after the Industries announced the launch of Jio Gigafibre.

hit a 52-week low of Rs 19.85, down 18% on the in intra-day trade. plunged 11% to Rs 66.05, trading close to its 52-week low of Rs 65 touched on August 11, 2017, while Siti Network was down 5% at Rs 13.12 on the Bharti Airtel too was down 1.1% at Rs 362.30.

Industries' Chairman and Managing Director today announced plans to launch ultra high speed fixed line services for homes and enterprises. The service will be called 'JioGigaFiber'.

Speaking at the company's 41st annual general meeting, Ambani said the service will provide ultra high definition entertainment on TV, voice activated assistance, virtual reality gaming and digital shopping as well as smart home solutions.

