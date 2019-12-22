Broader market telling a different story from Sensex, Nifty: Shankar Sharma

At a time when the S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 have hit new highs, SHANKAR SHARMA, vice chairman & joint managing director at First Global, cautions that these two indices, by any stretch, are not representative of the entire market. Over the past few years, they have become a six-stock measure, he tells Puneet Wadhwa.

Edited excerpts: After the rally in 2019, do you think the Sensex & the Nifty can now undergo a time-wise and price-wise correction? India is a strange market where we don’t usually see a time-wise correction. It (the market) always corrects price-wise and is ...