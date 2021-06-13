Broader market will be fairly directionless and sideways: Mark Matthews

With more economies across the globe opening up as the Covid pandemic recedes, MARK MATTHEWS, head of research for Asia at Julius Baer, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an interview that if there is a market correction, his first port of call in deploying more cash would be the structural stories in Asia.

Edited excerpts: Do you expect developed markets to outperform emerging markets in 2021? The world stock market has doubled in value from its low in March last year, and we think it now reflects 90 per cent of the post-pandemic economic recovery. At the same time, there is no reason to expect ...