Broader markets race ahead in August, even as large-caps show fatigue

Even as large-caps are showing signs of fatigue after logging their best two-month performance in more than a decade, small- and mid-caps continue to charge ahead at a brisk pace. So far in August, the Midcap 100 and the Smallcap 100 have gained 6 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively. By comparison, the bluechip-focused is up just 1 per cent.

In the previous two calendar months, the Nifty had gained 16 per cent – its best two-month performance since March 2009. The gain for the Midcap 100 index had been in line with that for the Nifty. The Smallcap 100 had surged 25 per cent during the June-July period.

To underscore the buying frenzy in the broader markets, nearly 300 stocks have gained more than 25 per cent this month, and more than 40 of them have gained over 50 per cent each. Most of these stocks belong to the small-cap universe, where (FPIs) or large mutual funds (MFs) abstain from investing because of sparse liquidity.

As a result, experts said gains in the small-cap universe could be fuelled by retail investors, who are not particularly known to place well-researched bets.

"Vaccine hopes, the global market recovery, and the hype built around them have contributed to gains in the broader But it is unlikely to sustain, as it has entered a dangerous territory. There is no liquidity from institutional investors. Much of the investment is coming from retail investors.

And that cannot substitute institutional investment,” says G Chokkalingam, founder, Equinomics.

Market players say the recent move by stock exchanges to relax circuit filters have given small investors more ammunition.

Earlier this month, the BSE widened trading limits on 36 stocks, from 5 per cent to 20 per cent. Nearly 200 saw theirs going up from 10 per cent to 20 per cent.

In total, exchanges have revised circuit limits on 645 stocks, of which only 10 have seen narrowing of limits.

According to experts, new investors coming into the are getting lured into investing in little-known companies, given their sharp gains. Since March, over 3 million demat accounts have been added.

“There is no justification for the gains that some of the stocks have made. Many operators have got active and are trying to inflate prices to draw the interest of small investors. One should exercise caution. The party is good until it lasts. Once the tide turns, many investors may not be able to exit,” said an investment expert.

Last month, (Sebi) Chairman had expressed concerns over how small investors were approaching the “It has to be a gradual entry. They should start by investing in (G-secs) and later move to other products. They should make well-informed decisions,” he had said.