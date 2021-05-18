Broader mkts will outperform as they have better growth prospects: Gopkumar

If Covid cases reduce at a faster pace and lockdowns are restricted to Q1, the markets will do well, says B Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis Securities. During an interview, he tells Ashley Coutinho that large companies in the financial space will gain market share and manage their books better.

Edited excerpts: What are the biggest risks for the Indian equity market this year? The biggest risk for the Indian market will remain the Covid curve. The tail of the curve will be important, along with the pace of vaccination. The Indian economy had seen a good revival, as could be observed from ...