Brokerage views: RBI keeps rates steady, cuts GDP growth estimates

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept repo rate unchanged in its Monetary Policy review today. Most leading economists and research houses expected the central bank to cut rates for the sixth time in a row in its fifth bi-monthly monetary policy meeting of the financial year 2019-20 (FY20) on Thursday. The RBI, however, cut the GDP growth forecast for FY20 to 5 per cent from 6.1 per cent earlier.

Here's how leading market experts have interpreted the development:

Joseph Thomas, head of research, Emkay Wealth Management

There are three reasons why there was actually no need for the RBI to cut the rates this time. First, the retail inflation indicated by the consumer price index (CPI) has shot up to 4.62 per cent, well above the RBI target ceiling of 4 per cent. This would require caution. But the component that has affected the price level is the prices of fruits and vegetables. This is considered a seasonal factor and its impact may wane off over the next one or two months. But it is a bit worrisome that the prices of fruits and vegetables are continuing to remain elevated and in some cases it is too high that it may not come down too soon. And this would mean that the impact on CPI may be longer than expected.

Second, the rupee is weaker today than it was three months ago. A weaker rupee is akin to lower interest rates. Since the Rupee is expected to be weaker from here, a cut may not be the best thing to do at this juncture since effective lower rate is already established with a weaker currency.

Third, the liquidity in the interbank market and the systemic liquidity are in surplus to see the auctions go through smoothly. The liquidity conditions ensure that rates especially at the short-end of the curve remains low. This is what is actually achieved by a repo rate cut, too. Therefore, a cut was not required at this juncture, in my view.

Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote

The RBI has finally thrown the ball back in Government’s court to revive the economic engine which has further deteriorated since the last meet. Transmission of interest rates have not happened yet which could be one of the reasons RBI waited to cut rates and nudged the Government and banks to take efforts from their end. Additionally, slightly higher inflationary tendencies might have also led to the pause in rate cut. But, this is a negative for the as a rate cut was required to boost risk taking appetite in the economy.

Arun Kumar, head of research, FundsIndia

Today’s status quo on repo rates came as a surprise as consensus was for a 25 bps rate cut. However RBI continues with its accommodative stance given its outlook for moderation in inflation below 4 per cent by H1 FY21. The concerns on relatively higher inflation (4.7-5.1 per cent) expected in the near term has led to the pause in rate cuts.

While RBI has left space for future rate cuts, better monetary policy transmission, improvement in tight credit conditions and support from fiscal policy will remain the key for sustainable recovery.

Anuj Puri, chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants

From real estate point of view, rate cuts are always welcome as they help improve overall sentiment. Also, lag-less transmission of rate cuts to retail borrowers as RBI has mandated banks to directly link interest rates with repo rates. The expected rate cut of 25 bps would have caused home loan rates to fall below 8 per cent. However, it is also true that another rate cut alone would have been insufficient to stir housing sales significantly across budget categories. The previous rate cuts throughout 2019 had almost no perceptible impact on residential sales. In fact, back in 2014, even when the home loan rates were high in two digits at 10.3 per cent, housing sales remained at peak levels.