Brokerages gear up for longer trading hours and raise staff count

Brokerages have started gearing up for longer trading hours that come into effect from October 1. Most big brokers are adding manpower to service clients who want to avail longer trading hours. While smaller firms said they may not be able to add too much manpower, they will instead improve their digital offerings.

In May, Sebi had allowed stock exchanges to extend equity derivatives trading till 11:55 pm. The markets regulator had said the new timings would be applicable from October 1, after it studies the preparedness of market players, mainly stock exchanges and brokers. On ...