Brokerages raise red flag on high valuations, poor corporate earnings

A slowdown in corporate earnings and India’s headline economic growth is forcing many brokerages to raise red flags on equity valuation on D-Street. “We wonder if the Indian market and ‘growth’ stocks will trade at current high multiples if the current slowdown in the Indian economy was to be more prolonged than the market’s current expectations?” ask Kotak Institutional Equities analysts, led by Sanjeev Prasad, in their latest report on the Indian equity.

They say the Indian market has hardly seen any correction, despite growing growth ...