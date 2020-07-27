Brokerages want bourses to revisit margin norms ahead of implementation

Broking houses have asked exchanges to reconsider guidelines on margin collection and reporting, which suggest clients cannot immediately use sale proceeds from their stocks positions as credit for other trades.

“For a stock that is delivered, there is no bona fide reason to deny credit for the entire amount,” said Rajesh Baheti, director of Association of National Exchanges Members of India (Anmi) and managing director of Crosseas Capital.

“There is no risk here as there is guaranteed money after the delivery of the security,” said Nithin Kamath, co-founder and chief executive officer, Zerodha, country’s largest brokerage in terms of active clients.

In a set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) issued recently, exchanges say that securities which are sold in “cash market and available in trading member’s account, i.e. pool / early pay-in will not be considered as margin collected for any other trade or position”.

Under the current framework, settlement of stocks typically takes two days from the day of trade, that is, T+2.

Senior executive of another broking house said that the suggestion that sale proceeds cannot be used immediately anymore is problematic. “We are seeking clarity from exchanges,” he said.

Participants say the move can also have an overall impact on the liquidity in the

“It will reduce liquidity and increase impact cost as it inhibits the flow of transactions due to barriers on how funds can be utilised,” said Tejas Khoday, co-founder and chief executive officer of FYERS, a stock broking platform.

Earlier, there were concerns that clients would need margins to also sell share shares lying in their demat accounts. However, market participants say that with technology capabilities can workaround this using the early pay-in or EPI mechanism.

If the broker can debit the shares from the demat account and give to the exchange on the same day the shares were sold by the client, the broker can allow client to sell without upfront margin.

are working on their technologies facilitate this from August 1, but say that it will take a few days before all are able to provide this facility.

“Clients are likely to face some teething troubles during this phase of transition,” said executive at another broking house.