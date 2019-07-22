Brokers exit cash segment, numbers drop by a quarter over 12-month period

A number of may be exiting the stock market in the light of the pressures that the business has been facing, suggested Uttam Bagri, chairman of the Bombay Stock Exchange Forum.

"Stock are facing the double whammy of very high regulatory expectations and rapidly changing market dynamics, making business unviable," Bagri said. Brokerage revenues have been hit by the entry of discount broking, which has significantly lowered execution costs, and made many old-style brokerage business models unviable,according to industry experts.

The cash market’s activity deals with the buying and selling of actual shares in listed companies. The derivative segment involves taking positions on price movements through futures and options contracts, which are considered more speculative because of their short-term nature.

Derivatives now account for over 90 per cent of the trading turnover on stock exchanges. The cash market share has been shrinking. The regulator’s recent ‘Discussion Paper on Growth and Development of Equity Derivatives Market in India’ mentioned the difference.

“It is observed that between the period FY 2004-05 to FY 2016-17, the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for turnover in cash market has been 11.39 per cent, whereas CAGR for turnover in equity derivatives has been 35.10 per cent... It is also observed that the ratio of turnover of equity derivatives to equity cash has increased from 1.54 to 15.59 during the aforesaid period,” it said.

Vijay Bhushan, President of the Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) said that the fall may not be as large as the headline numbers suggest, but could possibly be affected by brokers surrendering residual memberships at erstwhile regional and national level bourses where trading is limited.

“The smaller brokers are exiting the business because of the fact that the compliance requirement is very stringent and for many years now the brokerage levels have been declining,” he said.

Additional expenditure in the form of technology adds to the costs of brokers.

These are better borne by those in the derivative segment since it was the mid-and-large brokers who opted for the membership when derivatives began in India, and have thus been better able to weather the current headwinds because of deeper pockets, according to Bhushan.

More than 700 brokers have exited the cash segment.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India provides information on regular brokerage registrations in the cash segment as well as corporate brokers with registrations for the cash segment.

The number of registered cash market brokers is down from 3028 in May 2018 to 2253 in May 2019. Similarly, corporate brokers are down from 2641 to 1954. Meanwhile, the equity derivative segment has seen from a smaller decline, from 2569 to 2429.

Cash segment brokers have seen a quarter of their numbers wiped out over the one-year period from May 2018 to May 2019. Interestingly, the number of brokers have fallen far less in the equity derivatives segment. The decline is 5.4 per cent.