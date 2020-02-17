Brokers see mixed Dec quarter: Volatile market hurt income, say analysts

Brokers have reported a mixed set of revenues in the December quarter, even as the markets saw a strong run-up, with the frontline indices Sensex and Nifty posting 6.7 and 6 per cent gains, respectively, during the period.

ICICI Securities and Geojit Financial Services saw their broking income shrink 1 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. "December was not a good month for the markets, which dented investor sentiments. Delivery volumes have remained weak for the broking industry, which has affected the income," said Satish Menon, executive director at Geojit Financial ...