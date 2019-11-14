Broking industry has moved from pricing to product offering: Zerodha CEO

In less than a decade, Zerodha has managed to become the No. 1 player in terms of the number of active clients in the hyper-competitive broking space. In an interview with Samie Modak, NITHIN KAMATH, founder and chief executive officer of the Bengaluru-based tech start-up — which disrupted the industry with zero-brokerage plans — says the industry has moved away from pricing to product offerings.

Edited excerpts: How did Zerodha manage to crack the broking industry? We got lucky. We didn’t get enough competition along the way. We think of us as a tech ...