BSE gets Sebi nod for guar, gold mini futures on its derivatives segment

The Bombay (BSE), India's first universal exchange, has received market regulator Sebi's consent to launch Mini, Guarseed and Guargum future contracts on its newly-launched commodity derivatives segment.

These future contracts are monthly compulsory deliverable contracts with lot size of 100 grams, 10 tonnes and 10 tonnes respectively. Recently, also entered into an agreement with various agricultural premier associations and warehouse service providers in India for the growth and development of commodity derivatives in the agricultural complex.

commenced trading in and contracts on October 1, 2018 to mark its entry into the commodity derivatives segment and become the country's first universal with all asset classes including equity, mutual funds, currency and commodity in its portfolio.

With waiving transaction charges for the first year on market operations, commodity trading at BSE is gaining momentum and is bringing down costs for hedgers substantially.

Besides, futures trading in and is gaining impetus, with around 10 per cent to 15 per cent of the same current month contracts offered by other exchanges.