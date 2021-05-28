Metals halt losing run; BSE Metal index gains 2%, JSPL, Tata Steel up 5%

Shares of metal companies rallied up to 5 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade on Friday as base metal prices witnessed a steady uptick on the London Metal Exchange (LME) overnight.

Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL), JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Hindalco and Vedanta from the metal indices gained up to 5 per cent.

The S&P BSE Metal index and gained 3 per cent in intra-day trade after falling 10 per cent in the past 12 trading days. At 11:07 am, S&P BSE Metal and Nifty Metal indices were up nearly 2 per cent, as compared to 0.40 per cent rise in the benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50.

On LME, aluminium prices have increased 3.3 per cent, zinc prices witnessed an uptick of 3.1 per cent, while copper prices are higher by 2.4 per cent. Furthermore, today in early trade the most active steel rebar future contract is trading with a gain of around 4 per cent. US proposed plan for infrastructure development has led to a positive rub-off on metal prices.

The uptick in prices augurs well for domestic metal companies as it would have a positive rub-off on their financial performance, going forward, ICICI Securities said in a note.