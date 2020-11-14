BSE Midcap index hits 52-week high; Balkrishna, PI Ind at record levels

-
The S&P BSE Midcap index hit a 52-week high of 16,028 in Muhurat trades on Saturday evening, up 1 per cent on the BSE, surpassing its previous high of 15,931 touched on February 12, 2020.
Among stocks, Adani Green Energy, Ashok Leyland, Balkrishna Industries, Info Edge (India) and PI Industries from the index hit their respective record highs. On the other hand, Aditya Birla Capital, Kansai Nerolac, Vodafone Idea, Adani Transmission, Container Corporation of India, IDFC First Bank, Godrej Industries, Adani Green Energy and Hindustan Aeronautics were up 2 per cent to 5 per cent on the BSE.
Shares of Info Edge (India) reached a fresh record high of Rs 3,908, up 1 per cent on the BSE. The stock has gained 10 per cent in past four trading days, after the company announced its September quarter (Q2FY21) results on Tuesday.
