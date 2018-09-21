BSE, NSE to conduct mock trading in commodity derivatives on Saturday

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE will conduct mock trading in commodity derivatives segments on Saturday, in order to familiarise brokers with the trading systems.



The exchanges had on Wednesday received market regulator Sebi’s approval to launch the segments from October 1, starting with non-agriculture commodities like metals.



The bourses plan to launch derivatives trading in non-agriculture commodities in the initial phase, followed by agriculture commodities.



“The exchange will be conducting a mock trading session in the commodity derivatives segment on Saturday, September 22, 2018,” NSE said in a circular.





ALSO READ: Morgan Stanley ups September 2019 BSE Sensex target by 17% to 42,000

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) further said that mock trading would be conducted between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm.

In a separate notice, BSE said: “The exchange proposes to schedule mock trading session in live environment (for commodity derivatives segment) on Saturday, September 22, 2018.”



The BSE had earlier held a mock trading session in the segment in January. Larger rival NSE had conducted a similar session on September 1.



Currently, the platforms offer trading in equities, equity derivatives, and currency derivatives.