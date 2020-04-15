JUST IN
BSE, NSE to continue with shortened hours for commodity trading

The two exchanges made the decision after the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Labourers carry sacks of rice after unloading them from trucks at Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown during a nationwide lockdown. Photo: PTI
BSE and NSE will continue with shortened trading hours for commodities derivative segment in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Commodities derivative trading will continue to begin at 9:00 am and close at 5:00 pm, the exchanges said.

"Pursuant to discussions with Sebi, it has been decided to continue with revised trading timings (till 5 pm) till further notice," the exchanges said in similar worded circulars.

The decision comes after the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

Last month, both exchanges had reduced trading hours in commodity markets to 5 pm from earlier practice of trading till midnight. The revised timing was applicable till April 14.

In separate circulars, the bourses also announced about revision in trading hours for cross currency futures and option segment.

The segment will open at 9 am and close at 5pm and this timing will continue until further notice.
