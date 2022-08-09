BSE, NSE to remain closed for trading today on account of Muharram

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed today on the account of . Due to this holiday, there will no activity in the stock market today August 9, 2022, Tuesday.

The list of stock market holidays is available on the website. The official website, bseindia.com states that August 9 will be a market holiday, which would mean that there will be no trading in equity segment, equity derivative segment and SLB degment.

In addition to this, the Interest Rate Derivatives segment and Currency Derivatives Segment will also not see any trading today. However, the commodity segment will see regular trading after 5 pm today. It will remain closed for trading from 9 am to 5 pm today, August 9, 2022.

The stock exchanges, and NSE, will remain closed for trading on Monday, 15th August, on the account of Independence Day, and on August 31st on the account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Earlier, equity benchmark advanced over 110 points in opening trade on Monday, tracking gains in index majors M&M, and HDFC twins amid a mixed trend in global . After opening on a weak note, the 30-share benchmark rose 111.88 points or 0.19 per cent to 58,499.81 in morning deals.

The broader gained 25.70 points or 0.15 per cent to 17,423.20.

was the biggest gainer from the pack, rising more than 2 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Reliance Industries, and Maruti. State Bank of India, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and ICICI Bank were among the major laggards.

The BSE benchmark ended 89.13 points or 0.15 per cent higher at 58,387.93 on Friday. The went up by 15.50 points or 0.09 per cent to finish at 17,397.50. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude went higher by 0.21 per cent to USD 95.12 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital as they bought shares worth Rs 1,605.81 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.