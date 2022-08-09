BSE, NSE to remain closed for trading today on account of Muharram

-
ALSO READ
India at 75: How was August 15 chosen as India's Independence Day?
Strong Q1 builds case for IndusInd's re-rating; 50% upside likely: Analysts
Delhi High Court asks RBI to look into plea against IndusInd Bank
IndusInd Bank Q1 net up 64% to Rs 1,603 cr on surge in net interest income
Ahead of 75th I-Day, Chhattisgarh SHGs get govt help to stitch tricolour
-
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed today on the account of Muharram. Due to this holiday, there will no activity in the stock market today August 9, 2022, Tuesday.
The list of stock market holidays is available on the BSE website. The official website, bseindia.com states that August 9 will be a market holiday, which would mean that there will be no trading in equity segment, equity derivative segment and SLB degment.
In addition to this, the Interest Rate Derivatives segment and Currency Derivatives Segment will also not see any trading today. However, the commodity segment will see regular trading after 5 pm today. It will remain closed for trading from 9 am to 5 pm today, August 9, 2022.
The stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, will remain closed for trading on Monday, 15th August, on the account of Independence Day, and on August 31st on the account of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Earlier, equity benchmark Sensex advanced over 110 points in opening trade on Monday, tracking gains in index majors M&M, Reliance Industries and HDFC twins amid a mixed trend in global markets. After opening on a weak note, the 30-share BSE benchmark rose 111.88 points or 0.19 per cent to 58,499.81 in morning deals.
The broader NSE Nifty gained 25.70 points or 0.15 per cent to 17,423.20.
Mahindra & Mahindra was the biggest gainer from the Sensex pack, rising more than 2 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Maruti. State Bank of India, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and ICICI Bank were among the major laggards.
The BSE benchmark ended 89.13 points or 0.15 per cent higher at 58,387.93 on Friday. The Nifty went up by 15.50 points or 0.09 per cent to finish at 17,397.50. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude went higher by 0.21 per cent to USD 95.12 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital markets as they bought shares worth Rs 1,605.81 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU