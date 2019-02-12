BSE SmallCap index hits 52-week low

-
The index has fallen below its previous low of 13,397 touched on October 9, 2018, in the intra-day trade. With today’s fall, the small index slipped 28 per cent from its 52-week high level of 18,672 on February 14, 2018. In comparison, the S&P MidCap index and the benchmark index S&P BSE Sensex were down 17 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, from their 52-week high levels.
Apex Frozen, CARE Ratings, Finolex Cables, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC), GMDC, Graphite India, India Cements, Khadim India, LT Foods, MMTC, Philips Carbon Black, Rallis India, Sterlite Technologies, Tata Coffee and Zuari Agro Chemicals were among 122 stocks from the smallcap index hitting their respective 52-week lows on the BSE today.
Out of 859 stocks from the index, 129 stocks have seen their market price declined by an over 25 per cent thus far in the current calendar year 2019. Of these, seven stocks – LEEL Electricals, Reliance Communications (RCom), Siti Networks, IL&FS Transport Network, Punj Lloyd, The Byke Hospitality and Rolta India – tanked more than 50 per cent in past six weeks.
GNFC, the largest loser among smallcap index, down 10 per cent at Rs 277 today, as the company posted 27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 166 crore in Q3FY19. The fertilizers company had reported a profit of Rs 228 crore in a year-ago quarter.
Operational revenue during the quarter under review dropped 23 per cent YoY at Rs 1,219 crore against Rs 1,591 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) decline by 81 per cent to Rs 80 crore in Q3FY19 from Rs 428 crore in Q3FY18. The company’s fertilizers segment posted a loss of Rs 44 crore before tax and finance cost against profit of Rs 2 crore in the previous year quarter.
Asian Songwon Colors dipped 10 per cent to Rs 140, falling 26 per cent in past six trading days on weak Q3 results. The company engaged in specialty chemicals business posted 56 per cent YoY drop in net profit at Rs 4.06 crore in Q3FY19. Operational revenue down 7.5 per cent to Rs 65.87 crore on YoY basis.
Shares of graphite electrode manufacturers HEG and Graphite India were 45 and 47 per cent respectively. Graphite India reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 764 crore (up 113 per cent YoY, down 31 per cent QoQ). Revenue was at Rs 1,855 crore (up 81 per cent YoY, down 21 per cent QoQ). Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) margin was down 100 basis points sequentially at 62 per cent.
The performance during the quarter was impacted by higher-than-expected operating costs (especially needle coke) and lower-than-expected volumes. Graphite India said the price realisation have remained flat while volumes declined from last quarter. The increase in needle coke costs has impacted margins.
The key dynamics behind these results being a combination of the stabilisation of electrode prices globally, lower volumes and an increase in needle coke cost. Graphite electrode prices have since softened due to a combination of factors like weak global steel prices, increased Chinese imports into India and selected trade restrictions placed by the US. Needle coke price increase has continued to impact margins, it added.
RCom tanked 63 per cent thus far in the current calendar year. The stock hit an all-time low of Rs 4.85 on February 6, 2019, in intra-day trade, after telecom services provider on February 1 said it will be filing for bankruptcy in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
RCom on Monday announced that Reliance Realty Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company will develop the State’s first and the largest Smart Fintech Centre in Navi Mumbai.
|Company
|31/12/2018
|LTP
|% chg
|LEEL Electricals
|57.00
|20.40
|-64.2
|Rcom
|14.39
|5.34
|-62.9
|Siti Networks
|10.95
|4.24
|-61.3
|IL&FS Transport
|13.85
|5.58
|-59.7
|Punj Lloyd
|4.19
|1.72
|-58.9
|The Byke Hospi.
|65.10
|31.05
|-52.3
|Rolta India
|8.44
|4.16
|-50.7
|IL&FS Engg.
|17.07
|8.93
|-47.7
|Mohota Indust.
|82.50
|43.70
|-47.0
|Graphite India
|756.45
|401.95
|-46.9
|Unitech
|2.09
|1.12
|-46.4
|I G Petrochems
|416.65
|225.00
|-46.0
|HEG
|3719.55
|2057.30
|-44.7
|Ashapura Inti.
|24.25
|13.45
|-44.5
|Kushal
|58.30
|32.50
|-44.3
|JBF Inds.
|22.55
|12.90
|-42.8
|SORIL Infra
|388.95
|224.05
|-42.4
|Zee Media
|24.10
|14.07
|-41.6
|Reliance Home
|41.60
|24.30
|-41.6
|Vivimed Labs.
|36.85
|21.85
|-40.7
|Orient Green
|6.26
|3.75
|-40.1
|KSK Energy Ven.
|1.60
|0.96
|-40.0
|Reliance Nav.Eng
|13.93
|8.39
|-39.8
|Indiabulls Integ
|374.60
|225.90
|-39.7
|Kwality
|8.29
|5.06
|-39.0
|Thirumalai Chem.
|111.40
|68.80
|-38.2
|BPL
|41.20
|25.70
|-37.6
|Patel Engg.
|37.70
|23.70
|-37.1
|Skipper
|87.00
|55.00
|-36.8
|Arrow Greentech
|125.40
|79.50
|-36.6
|Suzlon Energy
|5.42
|3.45
|-36.3
|Prabhat Dairy
|90.50
|58.05
|-35.9
|Arcotech Ltd
|7.37
|4.74
|-35.7
|HCL Infosystems
|25.05
|16.15
|-35.5
|Natl. Peroxide
|4333.10
|2799.05
|-35.4
|Linde India
|681.60
|441.30
|-35.3
|Dena Bank
|17.10
|11.10
|-35.1
|Aban Offshore
|75.05
|48.75
|-35.0
|Asahi Songwon
|215.45
|140.00
|-35.0
|Religare Enterp.
|29.50
|19.20
|-34.9
|SREI Infra. Fin.
|36.20
|23.70
|-34.5
|G M Breweries
|760.45
|497.95
|-34.5
|Mercator
|12.07
|8.00
|-33.7
|Ashapura Minech.
|31.15
|20.65
|-33.7
|Ruchi Soya Inds.
|9.04
|6.00
|-33.6
|JP Associates
|7.70
|5.16
|-33.0
|Ballarpur Inds.
|5.48
|3.68
|-32.8
|IL&FS Inv.Manag.
|7.26
|4.88
|-32.8
|Indo Count Inds.
|56.50
|38.10
|-32.6
|Sunil Hitech
|1.66
|1.12
|-32.5
|Lak. Vilas Bank
|86.90
|58.90
|-32.2
|PPAP Automotive
|381.65
|259.00
|-32.1
|AXISCADES Engg.
|82.50
|56.00
|-32.1
|Kridhan Infra
|46.20
|31.50
|-31.8
|Ujaas Energy
|8.27
|5.65
|-31.7
|CMI
|175.15
|120.00
|-31.5
|Jaypee Infratec.
|3.84
|2.65
|-31.0
|Sundaram Clayton
|3648.15
|2525.25
|-30.8
|Shivam Autotech
|44.50
|30.85
|-30.7
|Adit.Birla Money
|56.30
|39.20
|-30.4
|Future Market
|60.25
|42.00
|-30.3
|Moschip Semicon.
|25.80
|18.00
|-30.2
|Shankara Build.
|526.45
|367.55
|-30.2
|Nagarjuna Fert.
|8.73
|6.10
|-30.1
|Kesar Petroprod.
|12.09
|8.45
|-30.1
|Peninsula Land
|10.80
|7.56
|-30.0
|Titagarh Wagons
|81.40
|57.00
|-30.0
|Mirza Internatio
|83.25
|58.30
|-30.0
|JK Agri Genetics
|967.90
|678.00
|-30.0
|Vimta Labs
|314.25
|220.90
|-29.7
|Khadim India
|545.70
|384.95
|-29.5
|Navkar Corporat.
|56.95
|40.20
|-29.4
|Infibeam Avenues
|47.40
|33.50
|-29.3
|S T C
|145.70
|103.10
|-29.2
|Indiabulls Vent.
|385.80
|273.10
|-29.2
|Sintex Plastics
|25.25
|17.90
|-29.1
|Tejas Networks
|207.45
|147.25
|-29.0
|Atlanta
|22.75
|16.15
|-29.0
|Welspun Corp
|139.00
|98.90
|-28.8
|Tata Steel BSL
|39.60
|28.25
|-28.7
|Rushil Decor
|667.05
|476.45
|-28.6
|Bombay Rayon
|8.46
|6.05
|-28.5
|Butterfly Gan Ap
|298.80
|213.75
|-28.5
|Excel Inds.
|1490.90
|1068.45
|-28.3
|Sintex Inds.
|11.82
|8.49
|-28.2
|IFB Agro Inds.
|642.80
|462.00
|-28.1
|Hind.Composites
|292.90
|210.55
|-28.1
|Pricol Ltd
|50.25
|36.20
|-28.0
|BF Utilities
|216.00
|155.75
|-27.9
|Simplex Infra
|199.35
|143.85
|-27.8
|Kesoram Inds.
|86.75
|62.60
|-27.8
|Emami Realt.
|146.85
|106.00
|-27.8
|GVK Power Infra.
|7.75
|5.60
|-27.7
|RPP Infra Proj.
|130.15
|94.20
|-27.6
|C P C L
|297.35
|215.70
|-27.5
|BF Investment
|254.55
|184.75
|-27.4
|Redington India
|88.50
|64.30
|-27.3
|Manali Petrochem
|31.85
|23.15
|-27.3
|Goa Carbon
|568.50
|413.30
|-27.3
|NOCIL
|165.55
|120.50
|-27.2
|Bhansali Engg.
|88.15
|64.50
|-26.8
|Phillips Carbon
|206.60
|151.40
|-26.7
|CG Power & Indu.
|45.05
|33.10
|-26.5
|Ruchira Papers
|136.10
|100.00
|-26.5
|VIP Clothing
|28.10
|20.65
|-26.5
|Emk.Global Fin.
|105.50
|77.55
|-26.5
|Rane Holdings
|1357.75
|1001.00
|-26.3
|N R Agarwal Inds
|418.80
|308.95
|-26.2
|T N Newsprint
|258.90
|191.00
|-26.2
|I T D C
|336.90
|249.00
|-26.1
|Intellect Design
|225.40
|166.80
|-26.0
|Shriram EPC
|12.09
|8.96
|-25.9
|Veto Switchgears
|72.30
|53.60
|-25.9
|Lumax Auto Tech.
|186.40
|138.20
|-25.9
|Jay Bharat Mar.
|318.05
|236.00
|-25.8
|Sanwaria Consum.
|11.32
|8.40
|-25.8
|Rain Industries
|134.25
|99.65
|-25.8
|Star Paper Mills
|156.80
|116.50
|-25.7
|AksharChem (I)
|440.05
|328.00
|-25.5
|Royal Orch.Hotel
|130.10
|97.00
|-25.4
|Intrasoft Tech.
|187.70
|140.00
|-25.4
|M M Forgings
|648.00
|483.95
|-25.3
|Sunflag Iron
|58.90
|44.00
|-25.3
|Mangalore Chem.
|41.05
|30.70
|-25.2
|Gati
|86.90
|65.00
|-25.2
|Sterlite Tech.
|293.40
|219.95
|-25.0
|Tata Tele. Mah.
|4.00
|3.00
|-25.0
|Shiva Texyarn
|199.90
|150.00
|-25.0
|IRB Infra
|163.85
|122.95
|-25.0
|LTP: last traded price on BSE in Rs at 01:13 pm.
