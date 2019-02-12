BSE SmallCap index hits 52-week low

The S&P index hit a of 13,390 on Tuesday, on the back of sharp decline in fertiliser, graphite electrode, paper and auto ancillary stocks after they reported a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2018 (Q3FY19).

The index has fallen below its previous low of 13,397 touched on October 9, 2018, in the intra-day trade. With today’s fall, the small index slipped 28 per cent from its 52-week high level of 18,672 on February 14, 2018. In comparison, the S&P MidCap index and the benchmark index S&P BSE Sensex were down 17 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, from their 52-week high levels.

Apex Frozen, CARE Ratings, Finolex Cables, (GNFC), GMDC, Graphite India, India Cements, Khadim India, LT Foods, MMTC, Philips Carbon Black, Rallis India, Sterlite Technologies, Tata Coffee and Zuari Agro Chemicals were among 122 stocks from the smallcap index hitting their respective 52-week lows on the BSE today.

Out of 859 stocks from the index, 129 stocks have seen their market price declined by an over 25 per cent thus far in the current calendar year 2019. Of these, seven stocks – LEEL Electricals, Reliance Communications (RCom), Siti Networks, IL&FS Transport Network, Punj Lloyd, The Byke Hospitality and Rolta India – tanked more than 50 per cent in past six weeks.

GNFC, the largest loser among smallcap index, down 10 per cent at Rs 277 today, as the company posted 27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 166 crore in Q3FY19. The fertilizers company had reported a profit of Rs 228 crore in a year-ago quarter.