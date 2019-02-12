JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Bharat-22 ETF additional sale on Feb 14, govt looks to raise Rs 3,500 cr
Business Standard

BSE SmallCap index hits 52-week low

LEEL Electricals, RCom, Siti Networks, IL&FS Transport Network, Punj Lloyd, The Byke Hospitality and Rolta India have tanked more than 50% thus far in the current calendar year 2019.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

BSE SmallCap index hits 52-week low

The S&P BSE SmallCap index hit a 52-week low of 13,390 on Tuesday, on the back of sharp decline in fertiliser, graphite electrode, paper and auto ancillary stocks after they reported a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2018 (Q3FY19).

The index has fallen below its previous low of 13,397 touched on October 9, 2018, in the intra-day trade. With today’s fall, the small index slipped 28 per cent from its 52-week high level of 18,672 on February 14, 2018. In comparison, the S&P MidCap index and the benchmark index S&P BSE Sensex were down 17 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, from their 52-week high levels.

Apex Frozen, CARE Ratings, Finolex Cables, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC), GMDC, Graphite India, India Cements, Khadim India, LT Foods, MMTC, Philips Carbon Black, Rallis India, Sterlite Technologies, Tata Coffee and Zuari Agro Chemicals were among 122 stocks from the smallcap index hitting their respective 52-week lows on the BSE today.

Out of 859 stocks from the index, 129 stocks have seen their market price declined by an over 25 per cent thus far in the current calendar year 2019. Of these, seven stocks – LEEL Electricals, Reliance Communications (RCom), Siti Networks, IL&FS Transport Network, Punj Lloyd, The Byke Hospitality and Rolta India – tanked more than 50 per cent in past six weeks.

GNFC, the largest loser among smallcap index, down 10 per cent at Rs 277 today, as the company posted 27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 166 crore in Q3FY19. The fertilizers company had reported a profit of Rs 228 crore in a year-ago quarter.


Operational revenue during the quarter under review dropped 23 per cent YoY at Rs 1,219 crore against Rs 1,591 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) decline by 81 per cent to Rs 80 crore in Q3FY19 from Rs 428 crore in Q3FY18. The company’s fertilizers segment posted a loss of Rs 44 crore before tax and finance cost against profit of Rs 2 crore in the previous year quarter.

Asian Songwon Colors dipped 10 per cent to Rs 140, falling 26 per cent in past six trading days on weak Q3 results. The company engaged in specialty chemicals business posted 56 per cent YoY drop in net profit at Rs 4.06 crore in Q3FY19. Operational revenue down 7.5 per cent to Rs 65.87 crore on YoY basis.

Shares of graphite electrode manufacturers HEG and Graphite India were 45 and 47 per cent respectively. Graphite India reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 764 crore (up 113 per cent YoY, down 31 per cent QoQ). Revenue was at Rs 1,855 crore (up 81 per cent YoY, down 21 per cent QoQ). Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) margin was down 100 basis points sequentially at 62 per cent.

The performance during the quarter was impacted by higher-than-expected operating costs (especially needle coke) and lower-than-expected volumes. Graphite India said the price realisation have remained flat while volumes declined from last quarter. The increase in needle coke costs has impacted margins.

The key dynamics behind these results being a combination of the stabilisation of electrode prices globally, lower volumes and an increase in needle coke cost. Graphite electrode prices have since softened due to a combination of factors like weak global steel prices, increased Chinese imports into India and selected trade restrictions placed by the US. Needle coke price increase has continued to impact margins, it added.

RCom tanked 63 per cent thus far in the current calendar year. The stock hit an all-time low of Rs 4.85 on February 6, 2019, in intra-day trade, after telecom services provider on February 1 said it will be filing for bankruptcy in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

RCom on Monday announced that Reliance Realty Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company will develop the State’s first and the largest Smart Fintech Centre in Navi Mumbai.

Company 31/12/2018 LTP % chg
LEEL Electricals 57.00 20.40 -64.2
Rcom 14.39 5.34 -62.9
Siti Networks 10.95 4.24 -61.3
IL&FS Transport 13.85 5.58 -59.7
Punj Lloyd 4.19 1.72 -58.9
The Byke Hospi. 65.10 31.05 -52.3
Rolta India 8.44 4.16 -50.7
IL&FS Engg. 17.07 8.93 -47.7
Mohota Indust. 82.50 43.70 -47.0
Graphite India 756.45 401.95 -46.9
Unitech 2.09 1.12 -46.4
I G Petrochems 416.65 225.00 -46.0
HEG 3719.55 2057.30 -44.7
Ashapura Inti. 24.25 13.45 -44.5
Kushal 58.30 32.50 -44.3
JBF Inds. 22.55 12.90 -42.8
SORIL Infra 388.95 224.05 -42.4
Zee Media 24.10 14.07 -41.6
Reliance Home 41.60 24.30 -41.6
Vivimed Labs. 36.85 21.85 -40.7
Orient Green 6.26 3.75 -40.1
KSK Energy Ven. 1.60 0.96 -40.0
Reliance Nav.Eng 13.93 8.39 -39.8
Indiabulls Integ 374.60 225.90 -39.7
Kwality 8.29 5.06 -39.0
Thirumalai Chem. 111.40 68.80 -38.2
BPL 41.20 25.70 -37.6
Patel Engg. 37.70 23.70 -37.1
Skipper 87.00 55.00 -36.8
Arrow Greentech 125.40 79.50 -36.6
Suzlon Energy 5.42 3.45 -36.3
Prabhat Dairy 90.50 58.05 -35.9
Arcotech Ltd 7.37 4.74 -35.7
HCL Infosystems 25.05 16.15 -35.5
Natl. Peroxide 4333.10 2799.05 -35.4
Linde India 681.60 441.30 -35.3
Dena Bank 17.10 11.10 -35.1
Aban Offshore 75.05 48.75 -35.0
Asahi Songwon 215.45 140.00 -35.0
Religare Enterp. 29.50 19.20 -34.9
SREI Infra. Fin. 36.20 23.70 -34.5
G M Breweries 760.45 497.95 -34.5
Mercator 12.07 8.00 -33.7
Ashapura Minech. 31.15 20.65 -33.7
Ruchi Soya Inds. 9.04 6.00 -33.6
JP Associates 7.70 5.16 -33.0
Ballarpur Inds. 5.48 3.68 -32.8
IL&FS Inv.Manag. 7.26 4.88 -32.8
Indo Count Inds. 56.50 38.10 -32.6
Sunil Hitech 1.66 1.12 -32.5
Lak. Vilas Bank 86.90 58.90 -32.2
PPAP Automotive 381.65 259.00 -32.1
AXISCADES Engg. 82.50 56.00 -32.1
Kridhan Infra 46.20 31.50 -31.8
Ujaas Energy 8.27 5.65 -31.7
CMI 175.15 120.00 -31.5
Jaypee Infratec. 3.84 2.65 -31.0
Sundaram Clayton 3648.15 2525.25 -30.8
Shivam Autotech 44.50 30.85 -30.7
Adit.Birla Money 56.30 39.20 -30.4
Future Market 60.25 42.00 -30.3
Moschip Semicon. 25.80 18.00 -30.2
Shankara Build. 526.45 367.55 -30.2
Nagarjuna Fert. 8.73 6.10 -30.1
Kesar Petroprod. 12.09 8.45 -30.1
Peninsula Land 10.80 7.56 -30.0
Titagarh Wagons 81.40 57.00 -30.0
Mirza Internatio 83.25 58.30 -30.0
JK Agri Genetics 967.90 678.00 -30.0
Vimta Labs 314.25 220.90 -29.7
Khadim India 545.70 384.95 -29.5
Navkar Corporat. 56.95 40.20 -29.4
Infibeam Avenues 47.40 33.50 -29.3
S T C 145.70 103.10 -29.2
Indiabulls Vent. 385.80 273.10 -29.2
Sintex Plastics 25.25 17.90 -29.1
Tejas Networks 207.45 147.25 -29.0
Atlanta 22.75 16.15 -29.0
Welspun Corp 139.00 98.90 -28.8
Tata Steel BSL 39.60 28.25 -28.7
Rushil Decor 667.05 476.45 -28.6
Bombay Rayon 8.46 6.05 -28.5
Butterfly Gan Ap 298.80 213.75 -28.5
Excel Inds. 1490.90 1068.45 -28.3
Sintex Inds. 11.82 8.49 -28.2
IFB Agro Inds. 642.80 462.00 -28.1
Hind.Composites 292.90 210.55 -28.1
Pricol Ltd 50.25 36.20 -28.0
BF Utilities 216.00 155.75 -27.9
Simplex Infra 199.35 143.85 -27.8
Kesoram Inds. 86.75 62.60 -27.8
Emami Realt. 146.85 106.00 -27.8
GVK Power Infra. 7.75 5.60 -27.7
RPP Infra Proj. 130.15 94.20 -27.6
C P C L 297.35 215.70 -27.5
BF Investment 254.55 184.75 -27.4
Redington India 88.50 64.30 -27.3
Manali Petrochem 31.85 23.15 -27.3
Goa Carbon 568.50 413.30 -27.3
NOCIL 165.55 120.50 -27.2
Bhansali Engg. 88.15 64.50 -26.8
Phillips Carbon 206.60 151.40 -26.7
CG Power & Indu. 45.05 33.10 -26.5
Ruchira Papers 136.10 100.00 -26.5
VIP Clothing 28.10 20.65 -26.5
Emk.Global Fin. 105.50 77.55 -26.5
Rane Holdings 1357.75 1001.00 -26.3
N R Agarwal Inds 418.80 308.95 -26.2
T N Newsprint 258.90 191.00 -26.2
I T D C 336.90 249.00 -26.1
Intellect Design 225.40 166.80 -26.0
Shriram EPC 12.09 8.96 -25.9
Veto Switchgears 72.30 53.60 -25.9
Lumax Auto Tech. 186.40 138.20 -25.9
Jay Bharat Mar. 318.05 236.00 -25.8
Sanwaria Consum. 11.32 8.40 -25.8
Rain Industries 134.25 99.65 -25.8
Star Paper Mills 156.80 116.50 -25.7
AksharChem (I) 440.05 328.00 -25.5
Royal Orch.Hotel 130.10 97.00 -25.4
Intrasoft Tech. 187.70 140.00 -25.4
M M Forgings 648.00 483.95 -25.3
Sunflag Iron 58.90 44.00 -25.3
Mangalore Chem. 41.05 30.70 -25.2
Gati 86.90 65.00 -25.2
Sterlite Tech. 293.40 219.95 -25.0
Tata Tele. Mah. 4.00 3.00 -25.0
Shiva Texyarn 199.90 150.00 -25.0
IRB Infra 163.85 122.95 -25.0
LTP: last traded price on BSE in Rs at 01:13 pm.


First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 13:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements