BSE Smallcap index hits 9-month low; 111 stocks tank over 50% in CY18

ICICI Bank extends fall; stock down 11% in four days
Thus far in CY18, the S&P BSE Small-cap index has underperformed by falling 18%, as compared to 14% decline in the S&P BSE Midcap and 3% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai (pic: Reuters)
Shares of smallcap companies continue to be under pressure with the S&P BSE Smallcap index hitting nine-month low, down for the fourth straight trading day on the BSE on Thursday.

At 11:40 am; the S&P BSE Smallcap index was down 1% at 15,808, as compared to 0.25% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The smallcap index hit an intra-day low of 15,806, its lowest level since September 28, 2017, as global trade war concerns between US and other major economies and weak rupee dampened the sentiments.

According to a Reuters report, the rupee fell to an all-time low against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, tracking Asian peers with weakening macro-economic fundamentals on the domestic front also weighing on the currency.

Thus far in calendar year 2018 (CY18), the S&P BSE Small-cap index has underperformed by falling 18%, as compared to 14% decline in the S&P BSE Midcap and 3% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

Out of 858 stocks from the smallcap index, more than half or 548 stocks have underperformed the index by falling more than 20% thus far in CY18. As many as 111 stocks have seen price erosion of an over 50% during the period.

Gitanjali Gems, Bombay Rayon Fashions, Diamond Power Infrastructure, Kwality, JBF Industries, Jaypee Infratech, Sunil Hitech and Reliance Naval and Engineering have plunged between 75% and 95%.

Out of 183 stocks that hit 52-week lows, total 45 stocks that include Bank of Maharashtra, GTL, GTL Infrastructure, KSK Energy Ventures, Punj Lloyd, Reliance Naval Engineering, Lovable Lingerie, Housing Development & Infrastructure (HDIL) and TD Power Systems hit record lows today.


COMPANY LATEST ONE-MONTH BEFORE LOSS(RS) LOSS(%)
ARROW GREENTECH 103.75 293.80 -190.05 -64.69
MANPASAND BEVER. 136.10 344.80 -208.70 -60.53
KSK ENERGY VEN. 1.63 3.80 -2.17 -57.11
LEEL ELECTRICALS 96.20 217.20 -121.00 -55.71
KWALITY 22.25 47.60 -25.35 -53.26
FEDDERS ELECTRIC 32.05 65.70 -33.65 -51.22
JVL AGRO INDUS 12.10 22.10 -10.00 -45.25
DEEP INDUSTRIES 86.20 152.95 -66.75 -43.64
INTRASOFT TECH. 310.00 547.55 -237.55 -43.38
ATLANTA 37.75 65.80 -28.05 -42.63
MONNET ISPAT 10.85 18.91 -8.06 -42.62
GITANJALI GEMS 3.79 6.49 -2.70 -41.60
GAMMON INFRA. 1.37 2.33 -0.96 -41.20
SUNIL HITECH 2.86 4.84 -1.98 -40.91
JBF INDS. 55.30 93.15 -37.85 -40.63
AXISCADES ENGG. 92.95 154.40 -61.45 -39.80
MADHUCON PROJ. 11.20 18.25 -7.05 -38.63
ARCOTECH LTD 14.25 23.10 -8.85 -38.31
MIRC ELECTRONICS 25.05 39.80 -14.75 -37.06
FLEXITUFF INTL. 33.05 52.40 -19.35 -36.93
KRBL 323.80 504.60 -180.80 -35.83
GVK POWER INFRA. 9.03 14.04 -5.01 -35.68
DUCON TECH 19.95 30.50 -10.55 -34.59
APEX FROZEN 388.50 591.55 -203.05 -34.33
DILIP BUILDCON 698.55 1062.50 -363.95 -34.25
MIC ELECTRONICS 2.70 4.09 -1.39 -33.99
VIKAS ECOTECH 21.10 31.70 -10.60 -33.44
HIND.CONSTRUCT. 10.82 16.25 -5.43 -33.42
DWARIKESH SUGAR 16.50 24.75 -8.25 -33.33
ARSHIYA 42.45 63.55 -21.10 -33.20
STAMPEDE CAP. 4.30 6.42 -2.12 -33.02
JINDAL SAW 71.80 107.15 -35.35 -32.99
IVRCL 1.32 1.94 -0.62 -31.96
KNR CONSTRUCT. 206.00 301.10 -95.10 -31.58
AKSH OPTIFIBRE 24.60 35.50 -10.90 -30.70
TIL 312.00 450.00 -138.00 -30.67
KOHINOOR FOODS 40.70 58.70 -18.00 -30.66
CG POWER & INDU. 54.30 78.15 -23.85 -30.52
ASHAPURA MINECH. 42.65 61.20 -18.55 -30.31
WATERBASE 170.00 243.40 -73.40 -30.16

First Published: Thu, June 28 2018. 12:28 IST

