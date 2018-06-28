BSE Smallcap index hits 9-month low; 111 stocks tank over 50% in CY18

-
ALSO READ
67 stocks from BSE smallcap index fall more than 50% in 2018
Midcap, smallcap stocks rebound from CY18 lows. Analysts remain cautious
Tata Coffee, HCC among 61 stocks from BSE smallcap index hit 52-week lows
Videocon, Gitanjali Gems among 430 stocks trading below their face value
BSE Smallcap index hits new high led by chemicals, cement stocks
-
At 11:40 am; the S&P BSE Smallcap index was down 1% at 15,808, as compared to 0.25% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The smallcap index hit an intra-day low of 15,806, its lowest level since September 28, 2017, as global trade war concerns between US and other major economies and weak rupee dampened the sentiments.
According to a Reuters report, the rupee fell to an all-time low against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, tracking Asian peers with weakening macro-economic fundamentals on the domestic front also weighing on the currency.
Thus far in calendar year 2018 (CY18), the S&P BSE Small-cap index has underperformed by falling 18%, as compared to 14% decline in the S&P BSE Midcap and 3% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
Out of 858 stocks from the smallcap index, more than half or 548 stocks have underperformed the index by falling more than 20% thus far in CY18. As many as 111 stocks have seen price erosion of an over 50% during the period.
Gitanjali Gems, Bombay Rayon Fashions, Diamond Power Infrastructure, Kwality, JBF Industries, Jaypee Infratech, Sunil Hitech and Reliance Naval and Engineering have plunged between 75% and 95%.
Out of 183 stocks that hit 52-week lows, total 45 stocks that include Bank of Maharashtra, GTL, GTL Infrastructure, KSK Energy Ventures, Punj Lloyd, Reliance Naval Engineering, Lovable Lingerie, Housing Development & Infrastructure (HDIL) and TD Power Systems hit record lows today.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|ONE-MONTH BEFORE
|LOSS(RS)
|LOSS(%)
|ARROW GREENTECH
|103.75
|293.80
|-190.05
|-64.69
|MANPASAND BEVER.
|136.10
|344.80
|-208.70
|-60.53
|KSK ENERGY VEN.
|1.63
|3.80
|-2.17
|-57.11
|LEEL ELECTRICALS
|96.20
|217.20
|-121.00
|-55.71
|KWALITY
|22.25
|47.60
|-25.35
|-53.26
|FEDDERS ELECTRIC
|32.05
|65.70
|-33.65
|-51.22
|JVL AGRO INDUS
|12.10
|22.10
|-10.00
|-45.25
|DEEP INDUSTRIES
|86.20
|152.95
|-66.75
|-43.64
|INTRASOFT TECH.
|310.00
|547.55
|-237.55
|-43.38
|ATLANTA
|37.75
|65.80
|-28.05
|-42.63
|MONNET ISPAT
|10.85
|18.91
|-8.06
|-42.62
|GITANJALI GEMS
|3.79
|6.49
|-2.70
|-41.60
|GAMMON INFRA.
|1.37
|2.33
|-0.96
|-41.20
|SUNIL HITECH
|2.86
|4.84
|-1.98
|-40.91
|JBF INDS.
|55.30
|93.15
|-37.85
|-40.63
|AXISCADES ENGG.
|92.95
|154.40
|-61.45
|-39.80
|MADHUCON PROJ.
|11.20
|18.25
|-7.05
|-38.63
|ARCOTECH LTD
|14.25
|23.10
|-8.85
|-38.31
|MIRC ELECTRONICS
|25.05
|39.80
|-14.75
|-37.06
|FLEXITUFF INTL.
|33.05
|52.40
|-19.35
|-36.93
|KRBL
|323.80
|504.60
|-180.80
|-35.83
|GVK POWER INFRA.
|9.03
|14.04
|-5.01
|-35.68
|DUCON TECH
|19.95
|30.50
|-10.55
|-34.59
|APEX FROZEN
|388.50
|591.55
|-203.05
|-34.33
|DILIP BUILDCON
|698.55
|1062.50
|-363.95
|-34.25
|MIC ELECTRONICS
|2.70
|4.09
|-1.39
|-33.99
|VIKAS ECOTECH
|21.10
|31.70
|-10.60
|-33.44
|HIND.CONSTRUCT.
|10.82
|16.25
|-5.43
|-33.42
|DWARIKESH SUGAR
|16.50
|24.75
|-8.25
|-33.33
|ARSHIYA
|42.45
|63.55
|-21.10
|-33.20
|STAMPEDE CAP.
|4.30
|6.42
|-2.12
|-33.02
|JINDAL SAW
|71.80
|107.15
|-35.35
|-32.99
|IVRCL
|1.32
|1.94
|-0.62
|-31.96
|KNR CONSTRUCT.
|206.00
|301.10
|-95.10
|-31.58
|AKSH OPTIFIBRE
|24.60
|35.50
|-10.90
|-30.70
|TIL
|312.00
|450.00
|-138.00
|-30.67
|KOHINOOR FOODS
|40.70
|58.70
|-18.00
|-30.66
|CG POWER & INDU.
|54.30
|78.15
|-23.85
|-30.52
|ASHAPURA MINECH.
|42.65
|61.20
|-18.55
|-30.31
|WATERBASE
|170.00
|243.40
|-73.40
|-30.16
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU