Budget 2022, LIC IPO update can spark up to 11% rally in insurance stocks

The insurance segment is one sector that is likely to remain in limelight, both prior and post Union Budget given the anticipated action around the sector. For starters we have the mega Life Insurance Corporation of India's IPO, which is also going to be one of the biggest market-related event of this calendar year.

Investment bankers and bureaucrats are currently in race against time, to roll out the initial public sale before the end of FY22. Off late, non-life insurers in particular are battling with higher claims owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. One ofthe country's ...