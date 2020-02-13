Budget impact: Shares with DVRs underperform after DDT removal

Shares with differential voting rights (DVRs) have underperformed the broader market since the Union Budget 2020-2021 was presented on February 1. The median loss for such securities after the Budget is 4.5 per cent, compared to a 2.1 per cent gain in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.

The companies with DVRs include Tata Motors, Future Enterprises, Jain Irrigation Systems and Stampede Capital. The DVRs have also underperformed the ordinary shares of the companies, which are down 3.6 per cent on a median basis. Among key examples, Jain Irrigation stock was down 4.2 per cent compared to ...