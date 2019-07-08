Budget, Fed blues make mkts see red; Sensex posts biggest fall in 9 months

The fell the most in nine months with the benchmark dropping as much as 908 points in the intra-day trade after a combination of domestic as well as global factors hit investor sentiment.

The surcharge on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), 20 per cent tax on buyback of securities and proposal to increase public float by 10 per cent disappointed investors. Meanwhile, most global equities fell sharply after strong US job data casted doubts on whether the pace of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve will keep pace with market expectations.

The ended at 38 721, down 793 points, or 2.01 per cent, while the Nifty ended at 11,558, down 253 points, or 2.14 per cent. This was the biggest single-day fall since October 11, 2018 for the two indices, which are now back to levels seen before the election results on May 23. Today's fall of 2.01 per cent was slightly below last year's fall of 2.34 per cent a day after the Budget. India's market capitalisation saw an erosion of Rs 3.4 trillion in Monday's trade.

“The surcharge on taxation relating to FPIs could be a big negative if the government goes ahead with that move. There is some confusion about the increased surcharge on FPIs and will take a call once the government clarifies on this,” said U R Bhat, director, Dalton Capital Advisors.





On Monday, FPIs pulled out Rs 402 crore from the domestic market, while their domestic counterparts provided buying support to the tune of Rs 321 crore. Jyoti Jaipuria, founder, Valentis Advisors, said, “Foreign investors do not pay this kind of taxes in other Effectively, India has to give a post-tax return similar to other emerging markets for the flows to sustain.” Experts said investors were hoping for some stimulus from the Budget to shore up the economy.

The absence of any package has raised fears that economic slowdown could be prolonged, they said. Also, negative commentary from marquee corporate houses accentuated fears of slowdown and weak consumer demand.

All sectoral indices of the BSE ended the session in red, led by losses in the capital goods index.

“We had more negative in terms of cut in vehicle production announced by Maruti, deficit monsoons, and reduction in area sown in kharif crops, in an environment of continuing farm distress and weak demand for consumer products. All this added to the fact that there was no immediate measure that was announced in the Budget that could kick-start consumption and related economic activities. With valuations not particularly cheap any more, all these factors weighed heavily on the market and precipitated a fall,” said Pradeep Kesavan, senior vice-president of equity strategy, Elara Institutional Equities.



The broader markets also fell sharply with the Nifty Midcap 100 index declining 2.75 per cent. On the BSE there were nearly four declining stocks for every one advancing. Except three, all other components declined. Bajaj Finance fell the most at 8.2 per cent, ONGC, Hero Motors, and Maruti Suzuki fell by more than 5 per cent. YES Bank rebounded from the day’s lows to end with 5.5 per cent gain. HCL Technologies rose by 2 per cent and TCS gained 0.7 per cent.