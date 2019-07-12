Budget impact: Question mark over buyback pipeline as fresh tax bites

The 20 per cent buyback distribution tax introduced in the Budget has put a question mark over share repurchase programmes worth nearly Rs 15,000 crore, announced by 20 companies. On Thursday, KPR Mill became the first to withdraw its share buyback, saying the increased tax burden has made it unviable for the firm to proceed with its Rs 263-crore stock repurchase plan.

People in the know said more firms are seeking legal opinion on whether they could withdraw their plans. On Monday, the Rs 460-crore proposed buyback of the BSE will be put to vote at its annual general meeting ...