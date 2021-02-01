Budget-related stocks to watch: PSUs, infra, financials, healthcare

The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange traded 42 points higher at 13,763 in Monday's morning session, indicating a positive start for benchmark indices. Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:



Budget-related stocks: Stocks of infrastructure, construction, housing finance companies, along with PSU stocks, financials, healthcare and power and energy-related stocks could remain in focus today.

Tata Motors: The automaker on Friday reported a 67.52 per cent rise YoY in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,941.48 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, aided by pent-up demand amid steady recovery in the economy.

Tech Mahindra: The company reported a 14.3 per cent YoY jump in its December quarter net profit at Rs 1,309.8 crore driven largely by improving profit margins while the revenues remained stable.

IndusInd Bank: Private sector lender reported a 37 per cent YoY decline in its December quarter net profit at Rs 830 crore on provisions for sour loans and a negligible loan growth.

Vedanta: The company reported a 59 per cent YoY jump in its consolidated profit to Rs 4,224 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2020 against Rs 2,665 crore in the year-ago period.

ICICI Bank: The firm on Saturday reported a 17.73 per cent jump in its December quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 5,498.15 crore, helped by a jump in core income but experienced a surge in bad assets from its retail loans.

Q3 earnings: Castrol India, Finolex Industries, Kansai Nerolac Paints and Reliance Capital are among 37 firms set to report their December quarter numbers today.

Auto stocks: Auto makers will report their sales data for the month of January. According to brokerage Nomura, passenger vehicle sales will likely be up by 11% YoY, while medium and heavy vehicle sales are expected to grow 4% YoY. Two-wheeler sales, however, are expected to be flat YoY.

STFC: After raising $500 million through social bond issue earlier this month, Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) may look at raising another $250 million from such bonds before March, a top company official said.

Coal India: The company's dry fuel production is likely to snap a five-month growth streak to register a decline in January, owing to high pithead stock, sources said on Sunday, according to a PTI report.

TVS Motor: TVS Motor Company on Saturday said the boards of TVS Holding Companies and TVS Investments and Holdings have approved a composite scheme of amalgamation and arrangement which is to be filed with the NCLT soon.

IDFC First Bank: The firm Saturday reported a net profit of Rs 130 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2020. The bank, which came into existence recently after the merger of IDFC Bank and Capital First, had reported a net loss of Rs 1,639 crore for October-December period of 2019-20.

SJVN: State-owned SJVN Ltd has bagged a 679 MW hydro electric project in Nepal, the power ministry said in a statement on Saturday. The Nepalese government has allotted 679 MW Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project in Nepal to SJVN through international competitive bidding, SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said.

Shree Cements: Shree Cements on Saturday posted over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 631.58 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020. It had reported a net profit of Rs 311.83 crore in October- December period a year ago.

SBI Card: SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) on Saturday said Rama Mohan Rao Amara has taken charge as the new MD & CEO of the company.

Happiest Minds: Happiest Minds Technologies will acquire US-based Pimcore Global Services for $8.25 million (about Rs 60 crore). Houston-based Pimcore Global Services is a digital e-commerce and data management solutions company.

SAIL: State-owned steel maker SAIL reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,468 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020, mainly on account of higher income. The company had clocked a net loss of Rs 343.57 crore during the same quarter a year ago, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a BSE filing.

Eicher Motors: Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Friday said it has made a foray into the Japanese market with the launch of a store in Tokyo. The newly inaugurated store will offer complete range of motorcycles, apparel and accessories, in addition to spares and service, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Airtel: Airtel Africa on Friday posted about 13 per cent YoY rise in net profit to $116 million (about Rs 845 crore) for quarter ended December 2020, and said the performance improvement resonated across the business.

Titan Company: Ashok Kumar Sonthalia to succeed S Subramaniam as CFO of the company from July 1.

L&T Finance Holdings: The rights issue to raise Rs 2,998.61 crore opens for subscription today. The shareholders will get 17 rights shares for every 74 held. The issue closes on February 15.