JUST IN
Bonds recoup losses after inflation shock as long-term players step in
Consumers in India becoming smart shoppers due to rising inflation: Study
Hindenburg effect: Trading volumes rose amid rout in Adani Group shares
Adani rout creates a dent in Quant MF portfolios as key holdings shed 24%
India a bright spot for investments despite current volatility: Blackstone
Gold declines Rs 55; silver tumbles Rs 455 in Delhi: HDFC Securities
Adani Enterprises bounces 17% from day's low on massive jump in Q3 profit
Adani row: We have robust framework to deal with mkt volatility, says Sebi
Stock of this smallcap company has zoomed over 50% in four trading days
Is the worst over for new-age tech companies? Here's what analysts say
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Foodgrain output seen at record 323.55 mn tonnes in 2022-23 crop year
icon-arrow-left
Sensex surges 600 points to scale 61,000-mark; ITC and RIL sparkle
Business Standard

Budget slow on fiscal consolidation, ambitious on revenue target: S&P

According to the monthly Asia-Pacific Credit Focus, the govt will also look to cap subsidy expenditure in the upcoming year, against a surprise rise in FY23 owing to surging fertilizer and food prices

Topics
Union Budget | Budget 2023 | S&P

Nikesh Singh  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

The Union Budget 2023-24 has an ambitious revenue growth assumption but maintains a slow and steady pace of fiscal consolidation, S&P Global said on Tuesday.

“Government’s revenue receipts target for FY24, is a little bit ambitious as it is higher than the growth (experienced) in FY23 amid expected slowing of economic growth and cooling inflation,” Andrew Wood, Director, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings, S&P Global Ratings said.

Wood said that India’s fiscal metrics (interest payment, debt-to-GDP ratio) have been very stable over the past 15 years and are going to remain within bounds over the next few years based on the government’s proposed fiscal glide path.

“It’s still a situation of relatively weak fiscal performance, high debt stock and considerable interest burden for the government, but one that’s not worsening going forward,” he added.

Wood said that the revenue story in India is pretty buoyant at the moment, with a good stepwise increase in revenue receipts generated by the government subsequently from FY22 to FY24.

According to the monthly Asia-Pacific Credit Focus released on Tuesday, the government will also look to cap subsidy expenditure in the upcoming year, against a surprise rise in FY23 owing to surging fertilizer and food prices.

“The budget is modestly supportive of growth dynamics, especially as investment will boost long-term productivity. Recalibration of personal income tax policies will also boost private consumption as macro headwinds mount,” the report said.

Abhishek Dangra, Senior Director & Sector Lead, Infrastructure Ratings at S&P Global Ratings said in specific sectors such as renewable energy and aviation, there is revival of private capex, but these trends will depend on the stability and profitability of these projects.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Union Budget

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 23:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.