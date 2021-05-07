Bull spread strategy on Bharat Forge by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Buy MAY 650 CALL at Rs 25 and simultaneously sell 680

CALL at Rs 15

Lot Size: 1,500

Cost of the strategy: Rs 10 (Rs 15,000 per strategy)

Maximum profit: Rs 30,000 If closes at or above 680 on 27 May expiry.

Breakeven Point: Rs 660

Rationale:

-- We have seen long build-up in the Futures during the May series till now where we have seen 7 per cent rise in the Open Interest with price rising by 7 per cent.

-- The stock's primary trend is positive where it is trading above all important moving averages

-- The stock price has already broken out from the downward slopping trendline on the daily chart

-- Plus DI is trading above Minus DI while ADX line is placed above 25, indicating momentum in the current uptrend

-- Oscillators like RSI and MFI is showing strength in the current uptrend

