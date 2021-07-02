Bull spread strategy on Deepak Nitrite by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Buy 1900 CALL at Rs 71 & simultaneously sell 2000 CALL at Rs 38

Lot size: 500

Cost of the strategy: Rs 33 (Rs 16,500 per strategy)

Maximum profit: Rs 33,500 If closes at or above 2,000 on July 29 expiry

Breakeven Point: Rs 1,933

Rationale:

-- We have seen long build up in the Futures where we have seen 4 per cent (Prov) rise in the Open Interest with Deepak Nitrite rising by 4 per cent

-- The stock price has broken out on the daily chart where it has closed at highest levels since May 06, 2021 with higher volumes

-- Plus DI is trading above Minus DI while ADX line is rising, Indicating that the stock is likely to gather momentum in the coming days

-- Oscillators like RSI and MFI are placed above 60 and sloping upwards, Indicating strength in the current uptrend

