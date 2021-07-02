Bull spread strategy on Deepak Nitrite by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

-
ALSO READ
Bull spread strategy on HCL Tech by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
Deepak Nitrite surges 12% on strong operational performance in Q3
Deepak Nitrite: Analysts see further upside despite 135% rally in 6 months
Bull spread strategy on Bharat Forge by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
Bull spread strategy on Cholamandalam Finance by HDFC Securities
-
Buy DEEPAK NITRITE 1900 CALL at Rs 71 & simultaneously sell 2000 CALL at Rs 38
Lot size: 500
Cost of the strategy: Rs 33 (Rs 16,500 per strategy)
Maximum profit: Rs 33,500 If Deepak Nitrite closes at or above 2,000 on July 29 expiry
Breakeven Point: Rs 1,933
Rationale:
-- We have seen long build up in the Deepak Nitrite Futures where we have seen 4 per cent (Prov) rise in the Open Interest with Deepak Nitrite rising by 4 per cent
-- The stock price has broken out on the daily chart where it has closed at highest levels since May 06, 2021 with higher volumes
-- Plus DI is trading above Minus DI while ADX line is rising, Indicating that the stock is likely to gather momentum in the coming days
-- Oscillators like RSI and MFI are placed above 60 and sloping upwards, Indicating strength in the current uptrend
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU