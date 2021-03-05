Bull Spread strategy on Dr Reddy's Labs by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

-
ALSO READ
Bull Spread Strategy on Indian Oil Corp by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
Here is a derivative strategy for Cadila Health by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec
Here's a Bull Spread strategy on Tata Power by Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec
Here's a Bull Spread Strategy on Max Financial Services by HDFC Securities
Here is a Bull Spread Strategy on Divi's Lab by Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec
-
Bull spread Strategy on Dr Reddy's Labs
Buy DR REDDY'S MARCH 4,600 Call at Rs 182 & simultaneously sell 4,800 Call at Rs 106
Lot Size: 125
Cost of the strategy: Rs 76 (Rs 9,500 per strategy)
Maximum profit: Rs 15,500 If Dr Reddy's closes at or above 4,800 on March 25 expiry.
Breakeven point: Rs 4,676
Rationale:
-- Long build-up was seen in the Dr Reddy Futures’ where we have seen 4 per cent (Prov) rise in the Open Interest with price rising by 1 per cent.
-- The stock price has broken out on the daily chart where it closed above 200-day EMA with higher volumes.
-- The stock price has formed double bottom around 4,380-odd levels
-- Oscillators like RSI and MFI are showing strength in the stock
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU