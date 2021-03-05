Bull Spread strategy on Dr Reddy's Labs by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Bull spread Strategy on Dr Reddy's Labs

Buy DR REDDY'S MARCH 4,600 Call at Rs 182 & simultaneously sell 4,800 Call at Rs 106

Lot Size: 125

Cost of the strategy: Rs 76 (Rs 9,500 per strategy)

Maximum profit: Rs 15,500 If Dr Reddy's closes at or above 4,800 on March 25 expiry.

Breakeven point: Rs 4,676

Rationale:

-- Long build-up was seen in the Dr Reddy Futures’ where we have seen 4 per cent (Prov) rise in the Open Interest with price rising by 1 per cent.

-- The stock price has broken out on the daily chart where it closed above 200-day EMA with higher volumes.

-- The stock price has formed double bottom around 4,380-odd levels

-- Oscillators like RSI and MFI are showing strength in the stock



Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.