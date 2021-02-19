Bull Spread Strategy on Indian Oil Corp by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

-
ALSO READ
Here is a derivative strategy for Cadila Health by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec
Here's a Bull Spread strategy on Tata Power by Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec
Here's a Bull Spread Strategy on Max Financial Services by HDFC Securities
Here is a Bull Spread Strategy on Divi's Lab by Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec
Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on
-
Bull spread Strategy on Indian Oil
Buy IOC Feb 100 Call at Rs 2.30 & simultaneously sell Feb 105 Call at Rs 0.95
Lot Size 6500
Cost of the strategy Rs 1.35 (Rs 8775 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 23725 If IOC closes at or above 105 on 25 Feb expiry.
Breakeven Point Rs 101.35
Rationale:
>> Long build up was seen in the IOC Futures’ where we have seen 12 per cent (Prov) rise in the Open Interest with price rising by 4 per cent.
>> The stock price has broken out on the daily chart (Adjusted for dividend) where it closed at highest level since March 2020 with higher volumes
>> Plus DI has crossed the Minus DI, indicating strength in the current uptrend
>> The primary trend of the stock is positive where it is trading above its all-important moving averages.
=============================
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU