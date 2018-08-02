Buy Godrej Properties for a target of Rs 820: Prabhudas Lilladher

outlook and few by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:

VIEW

and Bank Nifty has begun to face profit booking after the consecutive days of rally and is now precariously poised at the higher levels. Bank Nifty has already initiated a corrective move while Nifty has indicated a Doji formation in the daily chart. The chances of a downward movement cannot be ruled out in the coming days. The support for the day is seen at 11,280 while resistance is seen at 11,400.

BUY

CMP: Rs 457.75

TARGET: Rs 500

STOP LOSS: Rs 430

The stock has eroded much of its gain correcting from the peak of almost 765 to bottom out now at 414 levels and currently has indicated a revival to signify positive bias and potential to rise further in the coming days. The RSI has been on the rise with strength and also the MACD has shown a trend reversal recently to signal a buy for further momentum. With good volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 500 keeping a stop loss of 430.

BUY

CMP: Rs 743.25

TARGET: Rs 820

STOP LOSS: Rs 705

The stock has made a bottom formation in the daily chart at around 650 levels and has given a bounce to indicate strength and has maintained a positive bias. Currently, also the stock has just given a breakout above the significant 200 DMA moving average to signify potential for a further rise in the coming days. The volume has been rising in recent times and the stock looking attractive, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 820 keeping a stop loss of 705.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.