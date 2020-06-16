Can Fin Homes surges 11% as Q4 net profit grows 36% YoY to Rs 91 crore

-
Net interest income -- the difference between interest earned and interest expended -- rose 35 per cent YoY to Rs 186 crore from Rs 138 crore. Net interest margin improved from 3.29 per cent to 3.52 per cent during the quarter.
Besides, asset quality too imporved during the quarter with the gross non-performing assets of the company being contained at 0.76 per cent as compared to 0.80 per cent in Q3FY20, Can Fin Homes said in a filing.
At 09:38 am, the stock was trading 9 per cent higher at Rs 332 on the BSE, as compared to 2 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined around 2.1 million equity shares have changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing of this report.
