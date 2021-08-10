CarTrade IPO fully subscribed; Nuvoco, Aptus Chemplast 16-30%

The initial public offerings (IPOs) of Tech garnered full subscription a day before its close, while that of Corporation was subscribed 30 per cent. Both issues close on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the IPOs of Aptus Value Housing and Chemplast Sanmar, which opened on Tuesday, were subscribed 24 per cent and 16 per cent respectively.

Aptus Value is an entirely rural focused housing finance company primarily serving low and middle income self-employed customers. At the upper price band of Rs.353, the company is valued at 8.8 times its FY21 book value.

Chemplast is a specialty chemicals manufacturer in India and caters to the pharmaceutical, agro-chemical and fine chemicals sectors. The company is valued at nearly 21 times its FY21 earnings.