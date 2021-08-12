CarTrade offering bought 20 times; late buying helps Nuvoco Vistas

The initial public offering (IPO) of Tech, a company that operates online platforms for buying and selling of vehicles, garnered 20.3 times subscription. Cement maker Corporation’s offering, on the other hand, was subscribed 1.7 times.

The response to both issues was modest when compared to recent Nuvoco Vistas’ IPO comprised of fresh fundraise of Rs 1,500 crore and secondary sale of Rs 3,500 crore, while CarTrade’s was entirely secondary share sale of nearly Rs 3,000 crore.

The of Aptus Value Housing Finance (subscribed 37 per cent) and Chemplast Sanmar (subscribed 26 per cent) close on Thursday.