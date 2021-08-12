CarTrade offering bought 20 times; late buying helps Nuvoco Vistas

-
ALSO READ
CarTrade Tech IPO: Here's why brokerages suggest subscribing to the issue
CarTrade IPO fully subscribed; Nuvoco, Aptus Chemplast 16-30%
CarTrade IPO subscribed 41% on Day-1 on strong retail interest
CarTrade IPO to open between August 9-11, to raise about Rs 3,000 crore
Nuvoco Vistas IPO: Analysts' take, grey market trend & all you need to know
-
The initial public offering (IPO) of CarTrade Tech, a company that operates online platforms for buying and selling of vehicles, garnered 20.3 times subscription. Cement maker Nuvoco Vistas Corporation’s offering, on the other hand, was subscribed 1.7 times.
The response to both issues was modest when compared to recent IPOs. Nuvoco Vistas’ IPO comprised of fresh fundraise of Rs 1,500 crore and secondary sale of Rs 3,500 crore, while CarTrade’s was entirely secondary share sale of nearly Rs 3,000 crore.
The IPOs of Aptus Value Housing Finance (subscribed 37 per cent) and Chemplast Sanmar (subscribed 26 per cent) close on Thursday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU