Cash, commodity volumes drop; futures and options continues to grow

-
ALSO READ
ICICI Bank Q4 preview: Analysts see over 300% PAT rise; asset quality key
Here is a Bull Spread strategy on L&T by HDFC Securities
Options volume hits record high; forms 97% of F&O contracts traded in FY22
Here is a Bull Spread Strategy on ICICI Bank by HDFC Securities
Here is why analysts think ICICI Bank is the new growth leader post Q4 nos
-
The average daily turnover value (ADTV) fell in the equity cash and commodity derivatives segment, while it continued to rise in the equity futures and options (F&O) segment in August. The combined ADTV for the cash segment stood at Rs 68,100 crore in August, against Rs 68,200 crore in the previous month. Commodity derivatives volumes fell 6 per cent month-on-month to Rs 27,400 crore.
Meanwhile, the F&O ADTV hit a new record of Rs 60.43 trillion (on a notional basis), compared to Rs 56.9 trillion in July. In the F&O space, options trading accounted for the bulk of volumes at Rs 59.4 trillion. ICICI Securities in a note said that the decline in volumes was due to the impact of the phase-III of upfront margin norms (75 per cent).
The peak margin norms have been implemented in phases since December 2020. Between December 2020 and February 2021, traders were supposed to maintain at least 25 per cent of the peak margin. This was raised to 50 per cent between March and May.
Subsequently to 75 per until August. And, finally to 100 per cent from September 1. Industry players expect F&O volumes, particularly options, to increase further as the 100 per cent margin norms have come into play.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU