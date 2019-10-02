Castor seed futures in spotlight again as traders, buyers default on NCDEX

Within two years after their re-launch, castor seed contracts on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) are once again in the spotlight because of default of dozens of clients and some of their brokers following continuous downward circuit in the oilseed prices. Castor seed prices have hit the lower price circuit every day over the past six sessions on the NCDEX.

The falling price attracted short sellers, which resulted in a huge bump-up in open positions on selling side. “Unfortunately, there were no buyers at any price on the exchange. As prices fell, many ...