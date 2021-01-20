Ceat rallies 10% in 2-days, hits fresh 52-week high on strong Q3 results

-
ALSO READ
Restricted imports bode well for tyre companies: CEAT's Anant Goenka
Tyre stocks on a roll. JK Tyre soars 27% in 2 days, Ceat hits 52-week high
Nifty is headed towards 11,800, says Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities
Stocks to watch: Bandhan Bank, Sobha, Lupin, Maruti Suzuki, CEAT, Wendt
Tyre stocks in focus; Balkrishna Ind rallies 9%, hits fresh record high
-
The company’s consolidated net profit more-than-doubled to Rs 132 crore in Q3FY21 from Rs 53 crore in Q3FY20. Net revenue from operations grew by 26 per cent at Rs 2,221 crore against Rs 1,762 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
This quarter’s growth has been achieved on the back of new capacities across segments, particularly passenger car, two-wheeler and farm segments. The replacement market has been buoyant of consumer preference in personal mobility and strong demand.
The management is confident of maintaining strong growth levels over the next few months. However, there is expected to be some margin pressure in the next quarter due to increasing raw material prices, it said.
At 09:33 am, the stock was trading 3 per cent higher at Rs 1,307 on the BSE, as compared to 0.24 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 530,000 equity shares have changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE, so far.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU