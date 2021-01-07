Cement shares extend gain on strong outlook; JK Cement surges 9%

-
ALSO READ
Cement shares extend rally; Shree Cement, JK Cement hit new lifetime highs
Cement shares extend rally on demand recovery hope; JK Cement hits new high
Cement stks dip as CCI raids cement cos on price cartelisation allegations
UltraTech Cement crosses Rs 1.5 trillion m-cap; stock up 7% in 3 days
JK Cement rallies 6% as Gujarat unit commences commercial dispatches
-
Among individual stocks, JK Cement rallied 9 per cent to Rs 2,382, also its 52-week high on the BSE. UltraTech Cement hit a new high of Rs 5,512 after rising 1 per cent today. The stock has gained 3 per cent in the past two trading days. Birla Corporation, JK Lakshmi Cement, Ramco Cements, and India Cements were up between 4 per cent and 8 per cent on the BSE.
In the past one week, most of the frontline cement stocks have outperformed the market and risen more than 4 per cent, as compared to 1.2 per cent rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.
Motilal Oswal Securities expects the cement industry volumes to remain strong on the back of rural housing and a pickup in government spending (particularly in East and North). November demand growth, however, tapered due to festive holidays (Diwali, Chhath) and workers returning to their villages for the same.
The brokerage firm channel checks indicate demand has picked up once again from the second half of December as seasonal improvement in construction activity kicks in. The demand in East has been particularly strong, supported by pre-election spending by the state governments in West Bengal and Assam. Odisha, on the other hand, has seen an uptick in industrial infra demand, it said.
The housing segment is now showing visible pick-up that is being fuelled partially by lower interest rates. It remained the backbone of cement demand during the previous bull cycle of 2003-08. Nevertheless, housing will remain the key volume contributor. Infrastructure is also expected to expand its share in the next five years with rising investments by the central government on roads, railways and irrigation.
While the recent run-up in cement stocks is already factoring in some of this upside, we expect the outlook to remain strong as the sector is likely to witness strong demand not only from infra and construction but from real estate as well due to improved affordability and lower interest rates, ICICI Securities said in cement sector update.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU